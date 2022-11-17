2022 Booster Gala is a huge success for HLGU

Hannibal-LaGrange University President Dr. Robert Matz speaks during the first Booster Gala event. The celebration featured a variety of entertainment and served as a gathering for HLGU alumni and friends.

HANNIBAL — The 2022 Hannibal-LaGrange University Booster Gala was an incredible success for the university, featuring a wide variety of entertainment and featured guests.

The Booster Gala, formerly called the HLGU Booster Banquet, capped off a packed Homecoming Weekend at HLGU. Friends of the University and community members enjoyed fellowship and food in the Roland Fine Arts Center prior to the formal program. Attendees enjoyed live music performed by assistant professor of music and music department chair Alyssa Pyne throughout the evening.

