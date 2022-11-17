2022 Booster Gala is a huge success for HLGU

HANNIBAL — The 2022 Hannibal-LaGrange University Booster Gala was an incredible success for the university, featuring a wide variety of entertainment and featured guests.
The Booster Gala, formerly called the HLGU Booster Banquet, capped off a packed Homecoming Weekend at HLGU. Friends of the University and community members enjoyed fellowship and food in the Roland Fine Arts Center prior to the formal program. Attendees enjoyed live music performed by assistant professor of music and music department chair Alyssa Pyne throughout the evening.
“Our first Booster Gala was a wonderful success,” said Lauren Youse, director of Alumni Services and Development. “It had a very festive atmosphere and great food. It is a great addition to our Homecoming weekend. I was so pleased to see and visit with so many HLGU alumni and friends. It really felt like a reunion.”
After this time of food and fellowship, everyone shifted into the Parker Theatre for the Booster Gala program. Guests were welcomed to the Booster Gala by Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Ray Carty.
“While the journey to complete campus sustainability has not been finished, much has been accomplished in the last few months,” Carty said in his introduction. “We praise God for who He is and we thank Him for what He has done at Hannibal-LaGrange University through you. Many have helped us financially and by volunteering on campus.”
Three awards were given out to outstanding HLGU Alumni. The Outstanding Young Alumnus Award was presented to Josh Pierce ’12 M ’17, the Outstanding Service Award was presented to Jim ’76 and Linda ’79 Youse, and the Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Brett R. ’92 and Mindy (Stinson) ’90 Akright.
The audience was treated to a performance by the HLGU Chamber Choir, followed by a keynote presentation by Hannibal-LaGrange University President Dr. Robert Matz.
Matz was voted as the 18th President of Hannibal-LaGrange University on Oct. 14. Since July 2021, Dr. Matz has served HLGU as Vice President of Academic Administration, Dean of the Faculty, and Professor of Theology and Preaching.
Matz’s message to HLGU on Saturday night was one of encouragement to jump in and support the work that God is doing at HLGU.
“Join in where God is moving,” Matz said. “We each have an opportunity to be a part of what God is doing here at Hannibal-LaGrange University.”
He spoke about Hannibal-LaGrange University’s commitment to teaching in a biblical worldview.
“Be it in classes on Old and New Testament and biblical worldview, or in every other subject matter that we teach, we hold high the Bible and understand that all truth is God’s truth,” Matz said.
As he spoke on the pillars that Hannibal-LaGrange University is built on, Matz shared five core values integral to the institution - Biblical Worldview, Educational Relevance, Community Mindset, Transformational Leadership and Generational Impact.
In his closing remarks, Matz tied these five core values together and unveiled Hannibal-LaGrange University’s new mission statement: “Hannibal-LaGrange University transforms lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a biblical worldview.”
The audience listened to a testimony of HLGU Board of Trustees member Dr. Vinita Henry. Henry shared the impact that HLGU had in her life and the lives of her family members.
“If a student comes to HLGU, they will get a quality education,” Henry said. “Students will leave HLGU with their biblical worldview strengthened, and HLGU will foster Christian service and leadership. I’ve seen this in my own children and many other graduates from HLGU. Hannibal-LaGrange University creates students who impact others with the love of Jesus.”
Matz shared one last word, encouraging everyone in attendance to support the University.
“I want to encourage you that when you give, you are taking an action that works to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a biblical worldview,” he said. “As you give, you have my commitment to you that we will steward your gift well to provide scholarships to our students and to equip the next generation with the relevant education they need to transform lives and communities.”
The HLGU Booster Gala was sponsored by HNB Bank. HLGU also would like to thank Fresh Ideas for catering this event.
More information is available by contacting Lauren Youse at 573-629-3126 or at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.
