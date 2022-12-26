BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two Vandalia men suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash that occurred Saturday night near Bowling Green.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Maximus Roed, 20, of Vandalia, was driving a 2006 Scion tC at 8:10 p.m. traveling west on Highway UU, west of Pike County Road 139.
The accident report stated Roed failed to negotiate a curve, which caused the Scion to travel off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
Roed and a passenger, Trevor A. Roed, 21, of Vandalia, were transported by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
They were both wearing a seat belt.