PERRY, Mo. — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the South Fork Recreation Area will be closed to public use on two separate occasions.
The first closure will occur from Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1. The purpose of the closure is to accommodate public safety. The boat ramp will be utilized as a staging area to demobilize and disassemble transport and work barge units that have been performing shoreline erosion work near the South Fork Recreation Area.
The boat ramp will reopen Friday, July 2, and remain open through the July 4th holiday weekend.
The second closure will occur Monday, July 5 through Wednesday, July 14. Work crews will be replacing a portion of the paved surface of the recreation area access road. When the road work is completed, the area will be opened for public use.
USACE staff thanks visitors for their patience with this situation. They look forward to seeing everyone this summer.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following them on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.