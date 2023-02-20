HANNIBAL — Two teens were injured when a tire blowout caused their vehicle to overturn in the median of U.S. 36 on Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old male from Hannibal was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango east on U.S. 36 at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. The accident occurred two miles west of Hannibal.
The accident report stated a tire blowout caused the vehicle to leave the road, enter the highway median and overturn before stopping in the highway's westbound lanes.
The driver received minor injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger sustained moderate injuries.
The driver was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The passenger was initially transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. She was later flown by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
