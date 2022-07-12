HANNIBAL — 2 Rivers Industries Inc. (Northeast Missouri Sheltered Workshop) has witnessed various changes following a recent change of management.
The facility was closed to the public during most of 2020 amid the pandemic. 2 Rivers Industries Inc. offers employment to citizens with disabilities from Marion and Ralls counties. At the time the shutdown was deemed the safest procedure for employees
After several months, public recycling services resumed, but items such as certain plastics could no longer be dropped off by members of the public.
Changes are now in place regarding items which can be accepted, after Justin Barnhart became executive director April 1.
A new six-foot privacy fence and new entrance gates have been installed. The workshop now features insulation and a full ventilation system. The front lobby area has also been remodeled.
New road and information signs have been set up on the grounds. Area residents can also visit a revamped website at www.2riversind.org. The facility also resumed taking plastics (PET #1 and HDPE #2 colored and natural).
Barnhart explained more changes are planned in the coming months.
“It is my goal to see to it that 2 Rivers is up and running at full capacity and doing what it was intended to do from the start - serving the local community through recycling, he said. "After all, the public is paying for it.”
Barnhart explained the facility will benefit members of the public, who support the service through a voter-approved tax measure, along with the employees who work there each day.
“We can only do what we are intended to do for the community and for the disabled individuals we employ, if the community supports us, not only with recyclable materials but with finances as well. Without financial support, Hannibal has no workshop, and without materials, we do not operate," Barnhart said, noting the absence of the workshop eliminates crucial benefits for employees.
Accepted recycled materials are:
• Cardboard
• Paper, including books and magazines
• Electronics (tubed televisions and monitors will not be accepted)
• Household appliances
• Metals such as aluminum
• Small equipment (lawn mowers, weed eaters etc.)
• Printer cartridges and printer toners
• Glass (food grade only)
• Plastics — PET #1 clear bottles/soda bottles and HDPE #2 natural and colored, such as milk jugs, coffee cans, detergent bottles and shampoo bottles (the grade of plastic can normally be found on the bottle of the bottles)
2 Rivers Industries is currently accepting #1 and #2 plastics from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday. These plastics will also be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to noon the last Saturday of each month.
Once all plastics received during the past few months have been processed, Barnhart announced the facility will be open five days a week. By fall, all grades of plastic will be accepted for recycling.
2 Rivers Industries is located at 659 Clinic Road. The current hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon the last Saturday of each month.
More information is available by contacting Barnhart at lbamhartH,2riversind.org or calling 573-221-3211.
