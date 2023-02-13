ROLLA, Mo. — Two Palmyra, Mo. students are among more than 700 graduates who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.
Jared Mitchell received a Master of Engineering degree in manufacturing engineering. Logan Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, achieving summa cum laude honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.