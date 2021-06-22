HANNIBAL — Sodalis Nature Preserve is the place to be in July; as the summer gets hotter the nights are cool enough to enjoy an evening walk.
There will be two night hikes in July, called Summer Night Serenades, because participants will be able to hear the sounds of creatures at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The hikes are scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 9 and from 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 30.
“We see moths around lights at night but have you wondered about those other insects we see and hear? Let’s pay attention to the sounds and signs of nighttime insects and learn about their life cycle. These mysterious creatures are an important part of the web of life which includes us!” said Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature educator.
The full program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and information about the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Rublee is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks and Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.