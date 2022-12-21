VANDALIA, Mo. — Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Vandalia.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lakoda K. Gorskey, 24, of West Plains, Mo. was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, traveling south on Route F at MO 154.
According to the accident report, Gorskey failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gerald J. Vanstrien, 79, of Perry, Mo.
Gorskey was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Vanstrien was transported by Van-Far Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both motorists were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Vandalia Fire Department.
