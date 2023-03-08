PERRY, Mo. — A two-vehicle accident on Tuesday night near Perry resulted in minor injuries for one driver and a teen passenger.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jessica D. Perkins, 40, of Paris, Mo., was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, traveling north on Highway 19 at Highway 154, one mile east of Perry, when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated that Perkins attempted to make a left turn in front of a 2016 Dodge Challenger, driven south by Scott A. Hodges, 43, of Perry.
A 15-year-old occupant in the Ford was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Hodges was transported by private conveyance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Perry Police Department and Perry Fire Department.
All vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.