NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London woman and a three-year-old child sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday near New London.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patricia D. Thornton, 24, of New London, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, traveling south on Route T five miles east of New London.
The accident report stated the Hyundai traveled off the roadway before striking two road signs and a tree. Thornton and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle were transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing safety devices.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
