HANNIBAL — A motorcyclist and a motorist sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Highway 79.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, traveling east on Highway 79, 1/2-mile south of Hannibal.
According to the accident report, a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Matthew W. Lilo, 41, of Quincy, Ill., slowed in front of the Harley-Davidson, which resulted in the motorcycle striking the rear of the Ford.
The motorcyclist was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and the motorist was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Sheriff's Department and Hannibal Police Department.
