HANNIBAL — A driver and passenger sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a tractor trailer.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Billy J. Klise, 77, of New London, Mo. was driving a 2012 Buick Enclave south at 12:20 p.m. on U.S. 61 near Red Devil Rd. Officers reported Evan D. Scott, 31, of Lewistown, Mo., was also driving south in a 2011 Freightliner, when the tractor trailer struck the Buick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.