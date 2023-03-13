LOUISIANA, Mo. — Two Louisiana residents have been charged with drug-related crimes after a search warrant was conducted at a home on Friday.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the East Central Drug Task Force and support from the Bowling Green Police Department, executed a search warrant at 921 Allen St. in Louisiana, which is next to Lincoln Park.
Phillip Lee Webster, 61, was arrested and charged by Pike County Prosecutor Alex Ellison with a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance in a jail and Class E felony of possession of drug paraphernalia. Webster's bond was set at $50,000 cash only by Judge Milan Berry.
Kristian Lee Davis, 29, was arrested and charged by Pike County Prosecutor Alex Ellison with a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, two Class D felonies of possession of a controlled substance and a Class E felony of possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis' bond was set at $50,000 cash only by Judge Milan Berry.
