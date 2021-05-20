HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police have identified a person of interest and arrested two Hannibal residents in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting that seriously injured a woman.
Hannibal police officers arrested Gary L. Haynes Jr., 21, Wednesday, in connection with the shooting at a residence on the 900 block of Center Street. A warrant was issued on Wednesday by the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Haynes with delivery of a controlled substance with bond set at $100,000 cash only. Haynes remains in custody at the Marion County Jail.
Also arrested Wednesday was Jayshon A. Levy, 18. He was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Chestnut and placed on a 24-hour hold. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, May 20, charging Levy with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $1 million cash only. Levy remains held in the Marion County Jail.
Police also identified Dennis L. Keely, 42, of St. Louis as a person of interest. The Hannibal Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Keely, and believes he is in the St. Louis area. Anyone with information on Keely’s location to please contact their local law enforcement agency.
Police said officers followed up on numerous leads submitted from members of the public, resulting in the arrest of Haynes and Levy and the identification of Keely.
The 37-year-old Hannibal woman remains hospitalized in serious condition in a St. Louis medical facility.
During the course of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 900 block of Center. During the search, officers reportedly found a significant amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Clinton T. Dowell, 37, of Hannibal, was arrested for second-degree drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only and Dowell remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.
Tips can be sent to the police by calling 573-221-0987 or submitting them to the Hannibal Police Department website at hannibalpd.com. People can remain anonymous.