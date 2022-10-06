PALMYRA, Mo. — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday morning following an investigation related to reported burglaries and instances of identity theft from the area.

At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 625 W. Main Cross St. in Palmyra. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were each placed on 24-hour holds for multiple charges.

