PALMYRA, Mo. — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday morning following an investigation related to reported burglaries and instances of identity theft from the area.
At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 625 W. Main Cross St. in Palmyra. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were each placed on 24-hour holds for multiple charges.
The investigation leading to the search warrant was based on information gathered by the Palmyra Police Department, over the course of several weeks. Investigators reported the suspects were in possession of stemming from burglaries and identity thefts from multiple jurisdictions.
During the search of the home, officers found items that were taken in burglaries in Palmyra and Quincy, Ill. Officers also located a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a handgun.
Division of Family Services was called for two children who were in the house. The children were released to a family friend pending a DFS investigation.
Bueno was released on Wednesday, pending charges being filed by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
Bennett was released to Clark County Missouri Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He also had several warrants from Adams County, Ill.
Bennett is also expected to have charges pending in Marion County resulting from the Palmyra Police Department's investigation.
