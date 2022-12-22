JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hannibal student and a New London student were among 374 students who were named to the Union University Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Titus Mullin, of Hannibal, and Rebekah Chapman, of New London, were recognized for their academic achievements.
