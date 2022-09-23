18-piece dance band to perform in Hannibal

Sentimental Journey Dance Band, an 18-piece ensemble from St. Louis, will perform for the Moonlight Ball from 7-10 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing music with 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct 8. The event will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.

Due to limited space, tickets are being sold ahead of time. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://moonlight-ball.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Cash bar, desserts and a photo booth will be available for an additional cost.

