18-piece dance band to perform in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing music with 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct 8. The event will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive. Requested attire is formal wear or dressy casual.
Due to limited space, tickets are being sold ahead of time. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://moonlight-ball.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Cash bar, desserts and a photo booth will be available for an additional cost.
Whether participants are ballroom dancing to a wide variety of tempos, reminiscing to old standards like "Stardust", romancing to warm ballads such as "Unforgettable", swinging to "Jump, Jive and Wail" and "In The Mood", or just listening to big band favorites such as "Dream", the Sentimental Journey Dance Band lives up to its name.
The Sentimental Journey Dance Band has been pleasing dancing and listening audiences for over 30 years. Over those years the Band has gained stature as one of the best big bands in the Midwest.
The roots of the band began with Russ Dieterich forming his first dance band at age 14 and continuing to have a band throughout high school and college. After completing medical school and training in obstetrics and gynecology, Dieterich formed the Sentimental Journey Dance Band while in the Air Force.
The band was initially comprised of college students from Central Missouri State University. When Dieterich moved to the St. Louis area, the students were gradually replaced by local musicians, many of whom are school music teachers.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
