HANNIBAL — A 12-year-old sustained moderate injuries from an ATV crash on Sunday night in Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Lewis Drive in Hannibal. Officers reported the juvenile was operating a 2002 Honda Foreman ATV. He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over on top of him.
