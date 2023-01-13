PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake, in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mark Twain State Park, have announced the return of the Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth.

This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, 21629 Hwy J in Perry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.