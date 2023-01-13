PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake, in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mark Twain State Park, have announced the return of the Annual Ben Sapp Memorial Shed Hunt for Youth.
This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, 21629 Hwy J in Perry.
The goal of this event is to introduce interested youth to the outdoors when most are getting a good dose of cabin fever anyway. There will be a chance for the younger “Bucks” (children two to 12 years of age) to hone their shed hunting skills with a Kiddie Hunt along the Eagle Bluff Trail at the Visitor Center. Sheds will be placed along the trail to give the little ones an idea of what a real shed find will feel like.
Need to warm up after your hunt? The Visitor Center lobby will be filled with informational booths from various groups highlighting information on deer and other related outdoor topics throughout the day while the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter will be providing a lunch of hot dogs, soup and chips.
The event is free for all age groups but pre-registration is required by 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Registration for the Kiddie Hunt begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 by calling the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112. The center is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Participation will be limited to the first 240 registrants and their parents.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, bring extra gloves and hats and wear bright colors, such as hunter blaze orange. Volunteers play a key role in the success of this event and are still being accepted to assist with the hunt.
People who are interested in volunteering can call 573-565-2112.
