HANNIBAL — A $100,000 grant will help the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department pay for the construction of a Nature Pavilion in the Sodalis Nature Preserve.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the Land Conservation Partnership Grant is a 50/50 agreement which will require the parks department to spend $100,000 of its own money on the project.
“It should be a $300,000 project with $100,000 coming from this grant,” Dorian said, adding that the planned project has been placed in the parks department’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The planned pavilion, which will be located near the east entrance to Sodalis, will be 40 feet by 60 feet. It will feature electricity, picnic tables and a fireplace.
“This is going to be quite a deal. It will be different from anything we have,” Dorian said. “It will be the basis for most of our nature programs. We will also develop the grounds so it will be an interpretive nature area as well.
“We will also be able to rent this out to the public. We are continuing to build on to Sodalis.”
On the recommendation of the parks department the Hannibal City Council approved entering into a Land Conservation Partnership Grant agreement during its May 17 meeting at Hannibal City Hall.
