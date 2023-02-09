HANNIBAL — A $1 million federal grant will allow Douglass Community Services to build a new 8,000 square foot pre-engineered steel building for offices, a thrift store, community room and a food pantry.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens recently grant through the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 directed the department to award the grant to Douglass Community Services at the request of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio.
“USDA Rural Development is proud to be involved with this project, and to be assisting Douglass Community Services in financing their new facility. This is a perfect example of how our Community Facilities Grants can assist with the needs of our rural Missouri communities,” Wilkens said.
Currently, food pantry occupies and maintains the former Hannibal Medical Center. That facility is antiquated and has reached the end of its useful life. Douglass Community Services provides a various support services to the local community and service area.
This project came to the attention of Graves who was determined to help Douglass Community Services obtain assistance so they could maintain their mission to serve the community.
“I’m proud to have secured this funding to help Douglass Community Services complete a new community center and food pantry in Hannibal," Graves said. "For more than a half century, they’ve been dedicated to providing faith-based charitable services and resources to those who need it most. That need continues to grow and this will give Douglass the ability to provide much-needed help to families and individuals throughout Northeast Missouri. I’m grateful for the work they do, thankful for the tireless efforts of the team at Douglass, and I look forward to all the good they’re going to do in the future with this new facility."
Examples of services provided include a food pantry, thrift store, housing and utility assistance, the Foster Grandparents program; RSVP program (volunteer opportunities for 55 and older), Christmas Blessings Program, USDA Youth Meals, Head Start, Kids in Motion summer program and Court Appointed Special Advocates for neglected and abused children. It is estimated that this project will benefit at least 123,868 people in the area.
"Douglass Community Services would like to thank Congressman Graves and USDA Rural Development for their financial support of Douglass. With this funding, we will be able to address significant needs that our community members face daily, such as food insecurities, housing affordability, foster care and more" said Douglass CEO Stephanie Cooper.
