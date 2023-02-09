HANNIBAL — A $1 million federal grant will allow Douglass Community Services to build a new 8,000 square foot pre-engineered steel building for offices, a thrift store, community room and a food pantry.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens recently grant through the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program.

