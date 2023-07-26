HANNIBAL — Local cancer patients have a little less to worry about thanks to a local teenager’s donation.
Emma Christine, 15, from Shelbyville, MO. made 100 “Worry Worms” for Hannibal Regional Healthcare Systems.
She said it took her about 35 hours to crochet all the critters.
“I wanted to do something that involved crochet,” said Emma. “I thought they were cute so I decided to go for it.”
Heather Christine, Emma’s mom, said she taught herself how to crochet a few years ago. Thanks to the internet and having the materials at home she was able to quickly master it.
In addition to the Worry Worms, the mother and daughter looked for a saying to put on the creations.
They decided on “I'm a little Worry Worm for you to squeeze and hold tight. You can tell me all your worries and I’ll help make them all right. I was made just for you with a lot of love and care. And when you need a friend close by I will always be there.”
Heather said the saying was a combination of an online search and the pair creating a rhyme.
Emma knew she wanted her creations to go to Hannibal Regional, because 'it's a good local hospital', but didn’t know who they’d go to.
“We brought it to the hospital and they decided where it would go,” explained Emma. “I’m happy they went to cancer patients though.”
Dr. Wendy Harrington, CEO and President of Hannibal Regional Foundation said she loves working with young people and seeing people give back.
“We see people donate on a daily basis and it just makes people smile,” said Dr. Harrington. “The donations come from a variety of sources; we have individuals, community groups, faith groups, you name it.”
She adds that it means a lot to her that the Worry Worms went to cancer patients.
“I can remember when my dad was fighting cancer, he sat there all day, like most cancer patients do,” said Dr. Harrington. “Many patients are waiting for chemo or radiation and it’s tough on them. Knowing someone took the time to make something for them and was thinking about them means a lot to our patients.”
Emma hopes that’s exactly what her Worry Worms will do.
“I’m hoping it will make patients smile and make them less worried,” said Emma “I know it is a difficult situation for them.”
While this was her first time making something for the hospital she doesn’t plan on stopping.
“I’m really glad I did it and I want to continue,” she said.
She knows it’ll take a lot of time and dedication, but Emma plans to make more Worry Worms for Hannibal Regional and maybe expand to other locations.
“We are so proud of her,” said Heather “It was really cool to see a hobby and talent be used to help other people.”
Dr. Harrington said anyone can donate to the Hannibal Regional Foundation, for more information contact the Hannibal Regional Foundation at 573-629-3577 or go to www.hannibalregional.org.
“It’s something anybody can do,” said Heather. “She never thought this talent could help other people, it’s a good way to give back.”
