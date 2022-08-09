Local sunflower farm to host vendor event this weekend

Show Me HH Farms will host their final open weekend for the season this weekend with vendors and more.

HANNIBAL — It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full bloom and offer the perfect opportunity for a day of taking photos or taking in the sight of the sunny petals against the summer sky.

Show Me HH Farms have opened their sunflower field for public enjoyment including several photo props like antique tractors and other farm equipment throughout the field. Visitors end the day with a sunflower to take home.

