Local sunflower farm to host vendor event this weekend

HANNIBAL — It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full bloom and offer the perfect opportunity for a day of taking photos or taking in the sight of the sunny petals against the summer sky.
Show Me HH Farms have opened their sunflower field for public enjoyment including several photo props like antique tractors and other farm equipment throughout the field. Visitors end the day with a sunflower to take home.
This weekend will be the last weekend the fields are open and the flowers — which last about 12 days — are in prime for photos and optimum viewing.
The farm is home to hand-pressed sunflower oil which is cold-pressed from the flowers in the field as they become ready for harvesting. The sunflower oil–made from last year’s flowers–will be sold at the event and can also be purchased at various stores in the area such as Mississippi Marketplace in Hannibal, Woods in Bowling Green, Mo. Hickman’s IGA in Perry, Mo. and farmers market in Hannibal, Quincy and St. Louis.
Vendors will also be on-site at the weekend’s event with snow cones and other items for sale such as an Usborne Book vendor. The event will also feature hand-made jewelry and other items made by Berrystain Creations.
Local artwork will also be on display for purchase.
The husband and wife team Jake and Dani Hudson will both have items for purchase.
Dani is an artist and sculptor whose work will soon be featured at the Hannibal Arts Council and Jake, whose work can be found on his Facebook page Siberian Moose Forge, will be featuring hand-made knives for purchase.
The event will open on Saturday and Sunday at Show Me HH Farms located at 55115 Hwy HH in Hannibal at 8 a.m. until approximately sunset. For a private visit to the sunflower farm before the weekend events, contact Show Me HH Farms at (573) 406-9617.
