QUINCY — Eighteen area students pursuing higher education and a local teacher were awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships and recognition awards from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri.

Recipients of the scholarships, most of which come from permanently endowed funds at the Community Foundation, will receive financial support towards the college they are attending in the 2023-2024 school year. One fund also provides a teacher recognition award and grant to provide classroom resources.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.