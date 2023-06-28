ATLANTA — Local career and technical students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 21-22.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday, June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session at State Farm Arena.
The following local students are Skill Point Certificate recipients:
- Team P consisting of Grady Perry, Ben Lemongelli and Thomas Barns, from the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Automated Manufacturing Technology.
- Mason Harner, from Palmyra and a student at Hannibal Career and Technical Center, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
