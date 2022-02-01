Local stores hit hard for winter storm prep

HANNIBAL — Jennifer Tyler of Hannibal headed out the Hannibal Walmart early Tuesday morning to get her usual shopping done, but she found the store crowded with shoppers prepping for the winter storm.
Tyler said the morning hours tend to be the ideal time to beat traffic but on that day lines were backing up as early as 8 a.m.
“I walked in and couldn’t believe all the people,” she said. “It’s packed.”
With a winter storm warning in place from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning and predictions showing nearly a foot of snow in Hannibal, shoppers are flocking to stores around town to stock up.
Kim Rurl, store director at County Market, said the rush usually starts several days before a predicted storm, and this was one no exception. At the store, they keep a careful eye on weather predictions to stay on top of possible shortages.
“The staples items are what usually go first. We watch those items to prevent shortages of milk and bread and those kinds of items,” he said. “We also try to get a hold of the vendors to make sure they stock the shelves well.”
He mentioned that rock salt goes fast, but they have a local supplier who can keep them in stock. Some items, however, are difficult to obtain on short notice; especially bread which is five days out on ordering.
Audrey Pickett was out with her mom doing some early shopping in preparation for the storm. Pickett was just coming from Walmart where she couldn’t find a few items and County Market was her second stop. She also planned on a trip to the Dollar Tree before going home.
“If I don’t get everything, then I will be stuck without it and be snowed in,” she said.
Rurl said that the store will go quiet once the snow hits.
“We prepare for the rush, take care of the customers, and then when the snow hits, everything slows down and dies out,” he said.
For those who do face the snow, Rurl said County Market is there for them. While they do take measures for employee safety, he said the store will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“If anyone needs something then we will be here,” he said. We take care of our customers to the best of our abilities and we appreciate the business.”
