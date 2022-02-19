NEW LONDON, Mo. — Cash Daniels is 5 years old and full of life.
His parents Jake and Jodi Daniels and three older siblings — Mallory, Micah and Cole — often check between themselves, “Where’s Cash?” because he is good at making a quick getaway.
Despite the exhaustion of keeping up with a 5-year-old, the family is grateful for Cash’s ability to run around the room while they chase him, as he was born with clubfeet and a heart condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot.
Jodi Daniels, Cash’s mom, shared their story because February is Heart Health Month.
Cash was three-months-old in June 2016 when he underwent open-heart surgery to repair a hole in his heart and replace a damaged valve. He was four-months-old before they finally brought him home to New London.
During Cash’s stay at the University of Missouri Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Columbia and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, the Daniels family counted on the Ronald McDonald House as an affordable way to stay near their child.
With his overall time in hospital, Jodi spent nearly four months at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Columbia and St. Louis. Jake and the other kids stayed there in the summer as well.
The kids enjoyed the special game room and an outdoor playground, but for Jodi, it was hard to leave her baby each night.
“I would wake up throughout the night and call to check on him,” she said.
The cost of the Ronald McDonald House at the time was $15 a day, including food that was brought in daily by volunteers. Through financial help that loved ones sent, the family was able to cover that with almost nothing out of pocket.
“I really don’t know what we would have done without that option,” she said. “The hospital could have given us a discount on a hotel room, but they are still so expensive.”
The Ronald McDonald House has locations across the country and helps thousands of families each year who need an affordable place to stay when they have a child in the hospital.
Jackie Dryden, manager at Grand Pharmacy in Center, Mo. said the Ronald McDonald House became one of her favorite charities after several friends stayed at one.
In light of that and in honor of Heart Health Month, Dryden is selling cut-out hearts for a dollar at the pharmacy, which will go to the Ronald McDonald House.
“People also learn about the Ronald McDonald House charities and the good work they do to help keep people close to their children while they are in the hospital,” Dryden said.
The pharmacy’s large interior pick-up window is now filled with hearts, some with names and some embellished with artwork.
Dryden’s goal is to reach $1,250 through the hearts and other fundraising efforts before Oct. 9 when she will be running in the Chicago Marathon for the Ronald McDonald House.
“They are one of my preferred places to donate to and then I found out they were also a good sponsor for runners for the Chicago Marathon,” she said. “What better way to help get the word out and get people’s attention.”
Dryden said since the fundraiser started, she has already heard more stories about good things Ronald McDonald House has done for local people.
Though it’s been a while since she’s been there, Jodi says she keeps in touch with the Ronald McDonald House. She soon plans to take them some aluminum tab donations collected by friends of the family and Cash’s school, which the Ronald McDonald House cashes in for a nickel per tab.
Now, walking through the door with a bouncy and enthusiastic Cash, they haven’t forgotten the Daniels family at the Ronald McDonald House.
Especially one employee they call Mimi.
“Every time I go over there I see her and say hi. I remind her who I am but she already knows,” Jodi said.
The Ronald McDonald House may become a needed option for the family again in the future when Cash undergoes another heart surgery.
Although the valve in his heart was replaced as an infant, it will need to be replaced again, possibly when he is 16.
Jodi believes that God has given Cash exactly what he needs to get through anything.
“Cash is one heck of a fighter and I have never seen a kid more determined to this day; the school will even say he’s stubborn,” she chuckled. “That is not a weakness but a strength.”
She is grateful for those who supported them and prayed for them through his first surgery.
“When we were at our lowest, God provided us a support system who helped us get through,” she said. “And we have a kid who is going to have an awesome testimony.”
To donate to Ronald McDonald through Jackie Dryden’s fundraiser, call 573-267-8002 or visit Grand Pharmacy at 400 Broadway Street in Center, Mo.
