Local podcast brings encouragement to women in all walks of life

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Best friends Katherine Westhoff and Kate Blake have hashed out life together for more than 20 years, and in an effort to help others, they are now inviting other women into their conversations.
Sharing their genuine friendship and easy laughs on the air, they created the podcast Hard Pressed Hope where they dive into discussions that offer encouragement to women through their faith and personal experience with adoption, foster care and parenting children who have disabilities.
“I think we both realized that we have had the privilege of never being alone in these things because we have done them together,” she said. “She’s adopted and I have fostered, those can sometimes be pretty lonely places at times.”
The podcast idea came from Westhoff during the pandemic who felt led to create a community of support for women who might feel isolated and alone.
The name Hard Pressed Hope derives from Corinthians 4:8-10, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”
Years of long distance communication from living in different states has made an easy flow for the two as they discuss life on their recordings, much like they would any other day during their regular conversations.
Westhoff grew up in St. Louis and now lives in New London. Blake grew up in Connecticut and now lives in Wisconsin. The friends met in 2003 at a summer camp in Connecticut when they were 16-years-old, and have stayed in constant contact since.
“We have never lived in the same state but have communicated on the phone daily,” said Blake. “Having that relationship and friendship with Katherine lends itself well to authenticity in our conversations.”
Westhoff and Blake have also opened up the conversation in their guest series, “Stories from the Road.”
One of their guests, Deb, shared the story of her son David who was described in the podcast episode as a child who is highly sensitive, “You know, the one with the big feelings, big heart, deep thinking, occasional big behaviors, and frequent problems with sock seams!”
“Having guests on has been so much fun,” said Westhoff. “I have learned from every single guest that has been on the podcast and things that I am not experiencing in my own life that have encouraged me and inspired me.”
Blake and Westhoff intend the show to relate to everyone with topics not just meant for special needs parenting but to encourage and bring hope to all who listen.
“Gratitude or the idea of strength — what do those look like? What does abundance look like?” Blake said. “Things that we just already naturally talk about is what we choose those topics. We really just desire to go with the flow of conversation.”
All episodes of Hard Pressed Hope can be found at hardpressedhope.buzzsprout.com/. A new episode 12 will air today, Feb. 7. For updates on future podcasts like Kate Blake Notes on Facebook and on Instagram at @kateblakenotes, or follow Katherin Westhoff on Instagram @katherinerose_hph.
