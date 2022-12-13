HANNIBAL — Annie is a two-year-old potbelly pig who was found abandoned in a St. Louis apartment.

With a backstory that seemed doomed to tragedy, Annie seemed to remember none of it as she gleefully rolled around, snorting and playing with stuffed animals in her pen at Oasis Acres, a pot belly pig rescue located on Bird Street in Hannibal.

