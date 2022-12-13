HANNIBAL — Annie is a two-year-old potbelly pig who was found abandoned in a St. Louis apartment.
With a backstory that seemed doomed to tragedy, Annie seemed to remember none of it as she gleefully rolled around, snorting and playing with stuffed animals in her pen at Oasis Acres, a pot belly pig rescue located on Bird Street in Hannibal.
Oasis Acres is the only pig rescue located within 200 miles and owner Lisa Richardson does not put the pigs down. Instead, she fights for their lives in whatever ways she can.
Currently housing 18 pigs who are waiting on a home –six inside and 13 outside– the work is like a never-ending story.
“They eat when the sun comes up but they all put themselves to bed early and I make sure they are all tucked in,” she said. “There is constant cleaning up after them and feeding them.”
There is also a lot of personal cost involved, from vet fees to upkeep costs to building insulated outdoor houses for each.
However the toll it takes physically and financially, doesn’t compare to Richards’ love for what is doing. In just a year, she has found homes for 70 pigs and her eyes light up as she talks about many of them by name.
“Most people just think of pigs as something they eat but then they look into their eyes and see that soul looking back at you,” she said. “They take a different part of your heart than other animals do.”
Many times the pigs at the rescue are already claimed while Richardson helps them rehab. Annie, who is already fully socialized, already has several offers for good homes to go to when she is ready to go.
“The babies I send out into the world, everyone keeps in touch with and sends me updates,” she said. “One lady has 10 acres and she sent me a picture with this pond and a view, and it’s like ‘they should all have that.’”
Richardson said she does have to keep a careful balance on how many she takes, although saying no can be hard. She once took on 12 pigs at once –six babies and six adults– but she only had three when the call came.
“You have to know your limits and know how many you can take. At one point I had 24 pigs but I knew some were getting adopted out,” she said. “It’s hard to say no.”
She once received a call about two 2-year-olds, Angel and Dawn, who were being starved in New London.
“The doctor said their lives were saved by a thunderstorm because they had no food or water. I have filed charges but haven’t heard anything back yet,” she said.
Richardson has had pigs returned after they have been adopted.
That’s why she now works to dispel myths about potbelly pig ownership before people adopt so that those who do take them home keep them. One of those myths is that having a pet pig is different than having a dog.
“They believe they are like dogs and they aren’t. They are like toddlers all the time and they can live 20 years,” she said. “They are always curious and always want things to do. They love to root and dig and they have to be able to do that.”
Richardson said all pigs need ample time in a fenced in yard and that apartment living is not a good life for a pig. Her indoor pigs spend much of their time outside playing and rooting.
She also said that people often get pigs without understanding their size. Potbelly pigs usually grow well over 100 lbs and sometimes weigh up to 200 lbs.
“People often get pigs and they say they do the research but they don’t,” she said. “They need to realize that unless they are 2-5 years old they are going to grow. They are not going to stay tiny.”
She said that people who believe that potbellies will stay small often make it hard for her to find homes for the fully-grown pigs.
People also don’t often know that pigs can breed as early as three months, which leads to unexpected babies that people don’t have space or time for.
“Even Annie could breed,” she said, pointing to the playful little potbelly.
Richardson had a friend who rescued a pig, and at six months old the pig had babies. She ended up with two of them.
She also has some requirements for adopting including home ownership, a fenced-in yard, and if someone owns a dog then a way to separate them if necessary.
“Dogs and pigs don’t always get along. Some dogs and pigs get along just fine and snuggle but you just don’t know,” she said. “There are so many rescues with pigs that don’t have ears because dogs ripped them off. There are dogs who will jump fences just to get to pigs.”
She also requires that anyone who adopts already has done research on owning a pig and that they have a vet in place. Richardson works with Dr. Otto Monica from Monroe City.
“There is a commitment that goes with it. If you work long hours, you shouldn’t have a pig,” she said. “Number one reason people bring me pigs is they don’t have time for it. If you have time, just don’t do it.”
Richardson suggests that those planning to adopt a pig come and talk to her first and take some time to observe. She is always looking for volunteers to come and help socialize the pigs and play with them or help clean up after them, which is a great way to research if a pig is right for you.
To reach Richardson about adoption or volunteering, follow and message her on the Oasis Acres Potbelly Pig Rescue Facebook page.
