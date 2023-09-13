Art for the Health Of It exhibit

J. Barry Wright, a Hannibal photographer, was selected as the September/October Art for the Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council gallery in Blessing Health Hannibal.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The September/October Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery in Blessing Health Hannibal features works by Hannibal photographer and Alliance Art Gallery member J. Barry Wright.

Wright combines the reality of photography and a selective focus of imagination to illuminate the beauty in everyday objects. The result is a work that celebrates repetition of forms and combination of colors, transforming the familiar into the fantastic. Wright received his first camera at the age of ten and immediately fell in love with the art of photography.

