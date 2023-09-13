HANNIBAL — The September/October Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery in Blessing Health Hannibal features works by Hannibal photographer and Alliance Art Gallery member J. Barry Wright.
Wright combines the reality of photography and a selective focus of imagination to illuminate the beauty in everyday objects. The result is a work that celebrates repetition of forms and combination of colors, transforming the familiar into the fantastic. Wright received his first camera at the age of ten and immediately fell in love with the art of photography.
“I think that one of the reasons I found photography so appealing was that each image was real and recognizable, a snippet of beauty taken from actual life surroundings (and quite possibly the fact that I couldn't draw to save my life)," Wright said.
Wright was a portrait photographer for 21 years, earning a "Master of Photography" degree from the Professional Photographers of America.
Art For The Health Of It was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Blessing Health Hannibal. The exhibit series features original works by local artists and may be viewed in the facility’s West entrance reception/waiting area.
