HANNIBAL – In the 10th Circuit Court, which includes Marion, Ralls and Monroe counties, there are 244 foster children and only 111 licensed homes.

Brittany McCaskey, Hannibal Area Coordinator for Coyote Hill, a foster licensing organization, said that locally and on the state level, there are more children entering into foster care faster than they are exiting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.