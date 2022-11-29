HANNIBAL – There are 244 foster children and only 111 licensed homes in Marion, Ralls and Monroe counties, which makes up the 10th Judicial Circuit.
Brittany McCaskey, Hannibal Area coordinator for Coyote Hill, a foster licensing organization, said that locally and on the state level, there are more children entering into foster care faster than they are exiting.
McCaskey said with the declining number of foster homes, the situation has become a crisis.
“Between 30-50% of foster families quit within the first year of getting licensed due to the lack of support,” she said.
McCaskey, who will celebrate two years since adopting her three children from foster care, said that Coyote Hill has been a light at the end of the tunnel for foster homes.
Since January 2020, Coyote Hill has licensed more than 150 new foster homes in central and northeast Missouri, and they currently have a 90% retention rate after two years.
“We have discovered that when we train, license and advocate for new foster families, they feel seen and supported and they are willing to continue, even when it's difficult,” she said. “Coyote Hill Family Advocates walk alongside the family during their fostering journey.”
Coyote Hill is joining local foster support organizations including Embrace, CASA, and FosterAdopt Connect to host a Foster Care Information Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express in Hannibal.
“It is our goal to come together to educate our community on the current need and how to get involved,” she said. “We need individuals, families, small groups, churches, businesses, etc. to help wrap around those impacted by the child welfare system.”
There are many stories out there of foster families in need of support.
When Brittany Tarvin and her husband Laith received their license to foster children in October 2018, it was less than a month later that they took in two children and in less than a year they were caring for three children and a baby.
“So just like that, we had four kids,” Brittany said.
Fostering has been the journey leading to their two adopted children and two more children currently in their home who they intend to adopt. All of the children who have entered their home have been loved and welcomed.
But Tarvin won’t sugarcoat the journey.
“I think I have been tested in every area of my life in the last four years. As a young person, I was 28 when I got my first foster child and now I am only 32,” she said. “But I very much believe that these children need a home and deserve a home.”
Tarvin lives in Marion County and is one of 49 non-relative foster homes and 28 relative foster homes that are housing 193 foster children currently in care.
The Tarvins have now fostered more than 10 kids, but had to stop taking on more children due in order to properly care for those already in their home.
“As soon as you are licensed, the calls will come and that’s because the need is so large in the area unfortunately,” Tarvin said. “We definitely could have taken in more kids because the need is there, but because of the needs of the children that we still had, we couldn’t continue to keep taking in.”
Tarvin said one of the greatest needs of support is respite care, which is caring for a foster child to allow the foster parents a night out or even a week for a vacation.
McCaskey said respite care is a great way to begin a foster care journey for those who aren’t ready to fully open up their homes. She said there are many ways to help.
“We always say that not everyone should be a foster parent but everyone can help a child in foster care,” she said. “If you are unable to become a foster parent or respite provider, getting involved can be as simple as signing up for our newsletter and sharing with your circle of influence about the current needs. It could also be donating experiential family gift cards, Walmart gift cards, crock pot or frozen meals, laundry detergent, etc.”
McCaskey mentioned a youth group in town that makes frozen meals to donate to give families the option to pop a frozen meal to pop in the oven for nights they aren’t able to cook.
Other ways to help could be with providing transportation to therapy appointments or even just offering a listening ear to foster families.
“I love to be able to talk with someone about what their strengths are and then being able to plug them in and come up with creative ways they can be part of that,” she said.
Tarvin stressed the importance of getting involved.
“It takes a village to raise these kids and raise these kids and anybody raising these kids are taking care of America’s most vulnerable children and the homeless population, 50% of them were in the foster care system at one point,” she said.
