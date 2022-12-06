Local farm produces sunflower oil amid a world-wide shortage

HANNIBAL — Amid a global shortage of sunflower oil sits a farm in Hannibal budding with sunflower oil cold-pressed by hand from 20 acres of their own fields.
Show Me HH Farms, a family-owned and operated farm right outside of Hannibal, is the only farm in Northeast Missouri — and one of only a few in the country — to hand-press and sell the popular oil.
Owned by Kent and Kathy Brown, making sunflower oil has become a family endeavor alongside their son and his wife, Phillip and Amberlyn Brown, since 2021 after consulting on food safety and equipment needs with MU Extension specialist James Meyer and the Ralls County Health Department.
The global shortage is linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as both countries provide up to 75% of the world’s supply of sunflower oil according to William Meyers, emeritus professor of agriculture and applied economics at the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.
Show Me HH Farms has felt the impact of the shortage with more large quantity requests for their sunflower oil than they’ve been able to provide.
“Since the shortage of the sunflower oil we have had a few companies contact us and ask for large quantities that we, as a new and small business, could not fill,” Amberlyn Brown said. “Perhaps one day we will be able to handle a large-scale operation, but for now we have to produce within our means.”
Sunflower oil is known for its light yellow color, mild taste and ability to withstand high cooking temperatures, which makes it a popular choice for cooks around the world.
The health benefits of the sunflower oil, especially locally made, is also a draw.
The flowers in the Brown’s patch are known as high oleic sunflowers which produce an oil containing a significant amount of monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acids, which is often referred to as one of the “healthy fats.”
The oil also has a mild, nutty flavor that Brown said especially goes well in salad dressings and when sauting. “When used at high temperatures, there is no distinguishable flavor, and that appeals to customers as well,” she said.
The Browns grow high-oleic sunflowers on 20 acres of their farm, which is otherwise dedicated primarily to traditional row crops.
They harvest the sunflower heads using a combine with a special header. After harvest, in late October or early November, they clean and crush dried sunflower seeds. Seeds go into a press that squeezes out the oil. The Browns sell the separated waste for cattle feed.
The Browns are more than prepared to accommodate their customers in 2023.
“Our 2022 summer was fantastic for growing sunflowers so we had a high yield and we planted almost double what we did in 2021, so needless to say, we have a lot more oil to sell in 2023!” she said.
They will also offer a new gallon sized jug to customers for the upcoming season, which was a request from quite a few buyers, and especially those customers who smoke meat and use the oil to bind the spices to it.
“We look forward to a new year and what is to come,” she said. “We want to thank our customers and supporters that we’ve gained so far, we couldn’t do it without them.”
For more information on purchasing sunflower oil follow Show Me HH Farms on Facebook.
