Local farm produces sunflower oil amid a world-wide shortage

Show Me HH Farm produces cold-pressed sunflower oil from sunflowers grown on their 20-acre farm outside of Hannibal amid a world-wide shortage of sunflower oil said to be linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as both countries supply as much as 70% of the sunflower oil sold.

 Photo contributed by Amberlyn Brown

HANNIBAL — Amid a global shortage of sunflower oil sits a farm in Hannibal budding with sunflower oil cold-pressed by hand from 20 acres of their own fields.

Show Me HH Farms, a family-owned and operated farm right outside of Hannibal, is the only farm in Northeast Missouri — and one of only a few in the country — to hand-press and sell the popular oil.

