Local elementary students learn about agriculture

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra FFA Chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move (AEOTM) to help build agricultural literacy for third-grade students at Palmyra Elementary School.
AEOTM, a program of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation (MFCF), is a proactive, educational program that brings agricultural-based knowledge and activities to elementary classrooms statewide.
Through this 10-week agricultural literacy program elementary students learned about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition, careers and more. The FFA student leaders presented agricultural topics through activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.
“We believe by working together we can achieve more,” said AEOTM Program Director Heather Fletcher. “We work with commodity checkoff groups and agricultural organizations to bring quality resources to the classroom in a way that engages students. Working with FFA chapters allows high school students to gain valuable experience as educators while sharing their knowledge with youth in their communities.”
Eighty third-grade students at Palmyra Elementary School participated in STEM-focused lessons. They also enjoyed hands-on activities which involved making bread, butter, corn plastic, soybean necklaces, feed rations, soil profiles and more.
These experiences provided a fun way of learning while meeting classroom curriculum objectives. Third graders also heard about the lives of Missouri farm families and learned about the dedication, compassion, sacrifice, and work ethic necessary to maintain a farm.
“The entire community benefits from Agri-Ready Designation as local third graders experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understanding the basics of how their food is produced and seeing, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them,” said Ashley McCarty, MFCF executive director. “We appreciate the efforts of FFA leaders spending time sharing their knowledge and passion of agriculture with elementary students in their community.”
AEOTM is a component of Marion County’s Agri-Ready County Designation program. MFC’s Agri-Ready County Designation launched in December 2015 as a voluntary connection between Missouri counties and the leadership of Missouri agriculture.
The AEOTM program is funded through Missouri Farmers Care, a coalition of more than 40 Missouri agriculture groups.
