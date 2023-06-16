Local elementary students learn about agriculture

Third grade students from Palmyra Elementary Students learned about agriculture thanks to the Palmyra FFA Chapter and Agriculture Education on the Move. The 10-week program included a STEM focused curriculum. 

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra FFA Chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move (AEOTM) to help build agricultural literacy for third-grade students at Palmyra Elementary School.

AEOTM, a program of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation (MFCF), is a proactive, educational program that brings agricultural-based knowledge and activities to elementary classrooms statewide.

