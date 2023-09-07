HANNIBAL — A parent's worse fear is finding out their child has been hurt or abused. Statistics show that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18, but one local organization is working hard to change those statistics.
The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri provides educational programs to prevent child sexual abuse. They teach children about appropriate boundaries, how to stay safe online and how to tell if something happens. The Center also educates adults and professionals on preventing opportunities for abuse, signs to watch out for and what to do if they suspect abuse.
The Child Advocacy Center compiled the evaluations for all 11,041 participants in child abuse prevention programs provided through the Hannibal office in 2022. The agency exceeded goals for every program offered.
- 97.36% of the 3,323 students who received the body safety program learned the body safety steps: say no, get away and tell a safe adult.
- 97.12% of the 970 students who received the internet safety program learned how to respond to inappropriate online images or behavior.
- 100% of the 6,047 students in 6th through 12th grade who received the sexual abuse prevention program leaned to recognize potential dangers of sexual abuse, both online and offline.
- 100% of the 85 parents and caregivers learned how to prevent sexual abuse.
- 99.4% of the 616 professionals attending mandated reporter training learned how to respond to a child’s disclosure.
The Child Advocacy Center is the only provider of child abuse prevention programs in northeast Missouri. The agency worked hard to build an effective program, strong relationships with school districts and measurable results.
“Often children being abused don’t even know that it is wrong. Our prevention programs are crucial in educating children, helping them find their voice and aiding them in getting help. However, it’s ultimately up to us as adults to keep kids safe, that’s why we want to educate every parent and professional in how to identify abuse and what to do if they suspect it may be happening to a child they know or love,” said Julie Seymore, Executive Director of The Child Advocacy Center.
