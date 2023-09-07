HANNIBAL — A parent's worse fear is finding out their child has been hurt or abused. Statistics show that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18, but one local organization is working hard to change those statistics.

The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri provides educational programs to prevent child sexual abuse. They teach children about appropriate boundaries, how to stay safe online and how to tell if something happens. The Center also educates adults and professionals on preventing opportunities for abuse, signs to watch out for and what to do if they suspect abuse.

