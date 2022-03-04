Local colon cancer survivor says mail-in cancer test helped save her life

CENTER, Mo. — Jennifer Epperson was 44 years old when she was diagnosed with colon cancer last March.
Today she is cancer-free.
Colon cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that affect the lining of the bowel, and is also known as colorectal cancer; it is the second-leading cancer killer in the United States.
Epperson credits her survival to early detection through a mail-in test provided to her by the Blessing Health System.
The tests are now available for free during March for colorectal cancer awareness at Blessing and Hannibal Clinic locations.
Epperson ordered the test last year due to some gastrointestinal issues she was having and thought it might be cancer because her grandmother passed from the disease in her 70s.
Her suspicions were confirmed on April 7, just weeks after she mailed the test in, when she received a call from the Blessing Cancer Center that the test was positive for cancer.
It was a whirlwind of a few months for Epperson with medical testing and surgery.
After having a colonoscopy at Blessing Hospital, Epperson’s biopsy came back positive for adenocarcinoma of the sigmoid colon, which is the most common type of colon and rectum cancer.
On June 17, she found herself in surgery removing about 15 inches of her colon. The biopsies of 28 lymph nodes all came back negative, and she was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.
“This means that there appeared to be no spread or metastasis,” Epperson said.
With no further treatment necessary, she is now considered NED, or “no evidence of disease.”
Epperson said she has learned the importance of regular screenings.
“If I had not taken that test and been referred on for a colonoscopy, the cancer would have kept spreading, eventually metastasizing and by then it would be too late,” she said. “I do have follow ups and we will watch things closely this year but I am cancer-free.”
Epperson’s life-saving surgery was performed by Dr. Harsha Polavarupu at Blessing Hospital.
In a video posted to the website, Polavarupu discussed the importance of early detection, especially with colon cancer because most patients do not have symptoms until the late stages.
“We want to detect the cancer early enough that we can treat and cure it,” he said.
Stephanie Willey, community outreach director at Blessing, explained that the mail-in test started in 2008 with a one-day drive-through pickup event.
“We would approach their car and give them a consent form, give them education and they would drive on,” she said. “We decided we would expand this drive-through into our outlying communities and to different clinics in the area.”
Polavarupu said the community response for more cancer education has been positive and the number of kits distributed grows each year.
“In the last couple of years we have been able to detect quite a few cancers and we actually treated those patients,” he said. “Fortunately those were early cancers so the cancers were not only detected but the patients were cured from cancer. That’s a huge win.”
For Epperson it was a win, as she celebrates a year of being cancer-free.
“I highly recommend this test; it’s free and easy,” she said. “The test helped save my life.”
The tests can be requested by mail through the Blessing Health System website or can be picked up at various locations of Blessing and Hannibal Clinic.
Drive-through events are scheduled on the following days:
• Tuesday, March 15: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Blessing Health Center, 4800 Maine (North Entrance), in Quincy.
• Monday, March 21: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blessing Express Clinic (Lane 4), 420 N. 34th in Quincy.
• Monday, March 28: 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blessing Express Clinic (Lane 4).
To request a test by mail or find out more about pickup locations visit blessinghealth.org.
