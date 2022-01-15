Local church provides warm night's sleep for the homeless

HANNIBAL — When a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve, one local church spent the night providing beds to those who would have otherwise slept on icy streets.
Dec. 31 was opening night for the homeless shelter at New Embassy Ministries.
Located inside the church at 600 North St. in Hannibal, the shelter is open on nights when the temperature falls to 45-degrees and below.
The church is staffed with volunteers from the congregation who spend the night to keep watch while their guests warm up and sleep. The doors open from 6 to 7 p.m. for check-in and then check-out is from 7 to 8 a.m.
“Basically, we are offering them a bed,” Pastor of New Embassy Kevin Williams said, as he opened the door to a large congregate room with nine beds and a television set. “We play appropriate movies so they can watch TV.”
Williams said many who stay there are already familiar with each other.
“They will hug and talk; they have a community,” he said.
Working with the homeless isn’t new to Williams and his wife Donna, who once housed the homeless in a home on River Road, but had to shut it down in 2015.
Williams said the homeless became a concern of his congregation, especially when the Hope Street Homeless Shelter shut down several years ago. For years they thought about solutions to help, but Williams said they never pulled the trigger.
But as the temperatures dropped, the burden got heavier.
“They do very well at hiding, but they would be where you could see them in different places and in different tents, down by the river and Central park,” he said. “A burden was put on our church’s heart to do something.”
Although they are only open at night, Williams said that when it’s especially cold, they try to stay open all day if they have someone available to stay with them. On that particular day at 4 p.m. Williams and his wife were at the church while one woman rested all day at the shelter.
“Church members come and stay all night. That’s seven days a week that our church members stay, and then clean up the room, wash their bed clothes and clothes. They fold them up and bring them back to us,” he said.
Williams said members have also brought food on some nights, and while that’s not something they do regularly, it is a welcome blessing to provide their guests with.
Every organization in Hannibal such as NECAC, Salvation Army, Douglas Community and more, have brought food and offered other resources as well. The community has also stepped up.
“We have been offered coats and blankets, and had a gentleman the other night come by and offer a check for $100,” he said.
Williams said that, for now, they are sufficiently stocked and they are not asking for supplies, but if anyone wants to be part of blessing the homeless community they will accept those gifts.
After opening up only two weeks ago, Williams said that their biggest night so far was four people but they are prepared to take on more as they start to come. He said he knows there are still more out in the cold, as there are homeless people he knows who haven’t been in yet.
While they currently have only one room set up, the several story building, which was once Pettibone School, is capable of housing many more. The church is prepared not only with space but with rules in place to make sure that everyone who comes through the door is safe.
