Loaves and Fishes: A Hannibal ministry ready to grow

HANNIBAL — When a voice boomed through the open door yelling, “I need four!” 11-year-old Violet Schneider immediately grabbed four prepackaged meals and took them outside.
Violet spends three nights a week from 5-6 p.m. taking food to people who come to the door of Helping Hands Church through the Loaves and Fishes Program by Harvest Outreach Ministries.
The Loaves and Fishes program has been feeding the Hannibal community for around 10 years. Serving approximately 120 meals five days a week to the community, the program is a tradition that many in Hannibal rely on.
The food is currently served take-out style from a small basement area provided through Helping Hands Church.
The group hopes to find a community building where they can grow because the ministry is ready to bloom.
Robert Wagner, supervisor at the Harvest House who has been working with Loaves and Fishes for three years, said that they grateful for the space and regular meals provided by Helping Hands Church but they hope to move the program to a larger space.
The Loaves and Fishes program serves anyone who comes to the door without question. From people who are unable to prepare meals for themselves to those who are experiencing homelessness, there is someone in the program ready to help.
Breanne Elliott, a housing liaison from Mark Twain Behavioral Health in Hannibal, helps serve at Loaves and Fishes every Tuesday. Elliott reaches out to those who are not already receiving support through other services.
With the current housing crisis, Elliott is often able to help those who are homeless apply for Medicaid, food stamps, or anything that can help improve their life until she is able to find them some safe and stable housing.
“I talk to people and see what their situation is and be here and let people know that I am a support and an advocate so they feel that support and a familiar face so when and if they choose to reach out, I am someone they can connect with,” she said.
Robert Wagner once experienced homelessness himself when he lived in a storage shed for 10 months. When he came to Hannibal he was introduced to the Loaves and Fishes program and discovered his passion for helping others.
Tom Absolon was announced as the program coordinator for Loaves and Fishes along with Feed America, a food pantry that hands out food boxes from 12-2 p.m each Friday, also at Helping Hands church.
“I was at a bad place in my life. I hadn’t seen my children in a long time and hadn’t been a part of their lives in a long time,” he said. “As much as I believed in God and in Jesus as my Savior, I was still living in dark times.”
Absolon woke up one day and got on his hands and knees, asking God to take him away from the place he was in.
“I knew I needed to get out of the situation I was in, I needed to walk away and get help,” he said.
Absolon is now a resident at the Harvest House and came to Hannibal from St. Louis to receive services from Mark Twain Behavioral Health as a recovering addict and alcoholic.
Both he and Wagner have discovered joy in serving others and they want to continue that in a larger space where they can cook hot meals in the building along with praying with and ministering to those in need.
Wagner said there is more opportunity for that when they sit down and stay awhile.
Before the pandemic, the ministry was housed in a church with enough space for indoor dining.
“They could come in and sit at the table before we served and the church would pray with them,” he said.
Wagner said the pastors of the church could usually sense who was struggling.
“Usually pastors could pick them out, ‘This one is having a bad day. Let me go over and talk to them.’ When they left, they were just happier,” he said.
Harvest Outreach Ministries is connected to three pastors. Cofounders of the program are Rev. Larry Hinds, pastor of Brush Arbor Church and executive director of Loaves and Fishes; and the Rev. James Bridges, pastor of Living Way Christian Fellowship and the Rev. Randy McDonald, pastor at Adiel Baptist Church and board member at Harvest Outreach Ministries.
Wagner and Absolon credit all three men for mentoring them through hard times and helping lead them to find their identities in Christ.
Also helping in the ministry by providing monthly meals or more are several area churches, girl scout troops, and F&M Bank. Other regular helpers in the ministry is Culligan, General Mills and Walmart. Dot Foods made a recent donation for packaging.
Wagner said the community can help the ministry through monetary, food, or clothing donations. He said a valuable donation is also time.
Volunteers like Violet and her family bring smiles to faces of those they serve, and Violet believes that her time working at Loaves and Fishes will impact her to help others throughout her life.
Wagner agreed that volunteers get as much out of the experience as those they are serving.
“If they get involved they will be so happy they did,” he said. “It’s a blessing for the people who help and for us.”
For more information on donating to Loaves and Fishes visit their website at harvestoutreach.faith or follow them on Facebook at Harvest Outreach Ministries.
