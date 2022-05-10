HANNIBAL — Her name is “Daddy’s Girl” and she has become a regular at the Loafers Car Show held each year on Mother’s Day weekend in Hannibal.
She is an award-winning powder blue 1957 Chevy owned by Devi Edmunds of Palmyra, Mo. Edmunds and her car were parked on North Main last Saturday greeting the crowds and telling their story; it’s one that Edmunds said she loves to share.
“Daddy’s Girl” was a high school graduation gift from her parents Daryl and Virginia Caswell that came 30 years later.
Stemming from her childhood love for classic cars and her favorite was the ‘57 Chevy, which she said “has such style and character” Edmunds said her dad rejected her mom’s idea of a cedar hope chest for a graduation gift.
“He thought that was too girlie so he bought me a ‘57 Chevy,” Edmunds recalled. “He found it in the middle of a farmer’s field and offered him $200 for it.”
The restoration was a big one and not one that anyone really wanted to take on but Edmunds said the body work was finally completed by Jesse Shockley of Shockley’s Garage in Hannibal and the inside was done by Nash Upholstery in New London.
“Daddy’s Girl” arrived home on May 6, 2019.
“She was restored to all her beautiful glory,” she said. “Life happens so it took 30 years but we finally were able to give the old girl life again.”
It’s a good life for “Daddy’s Girl” as she has now won six awards, including second place at last year’s Loafers Car Show. Edmunds said the awards are fun but she really loves watching people enjoy the car.
“The best part of showing her is getting to see the look on people’s faces when they first lay eyes on her and getting to know others who have the same passion for old cars as me,” she said.
The Loafers Car Show is a favorite of hers.
“The Loafers Car Show is fun because it is in America’s (Hometown) and it is well organized and it helps local businesses keep going strong,” she said. “It was a beautiful day and the much needed sunshine was a blessing.
Edmunds said the name “Daddy’s Girl” not only describes her but represents the love of both her parents.
“I would not have that car without my parents’ steady and strong love,” she said. “They are the absolute best and helped make my dreams of having a ‘57 Chevy come true.”
