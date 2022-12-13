Live nativity to be hosted in Saverton

SAVERTON, Mo. — Sunday won’t be a silent night at Genesis Bible Church in Saverton but it will be a holy night.
With Shepherds tending to animals at the stable and Wisemen making their journey to Bethlehem, it will all point to the baby Jesus lying in a manger beside Mary and Joseph and angels worshipping from above.
The church invites communities from near and far to come and adore Him at the Live Nativity from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. With live animals and church members portraying that special night in Bethlehem.
Before entering the nativity, drive-up to the hot chocolate stand for a free steaming cup along with a candy cane.
This is the second nativity and coordinator at Genesis Bible Church, Michelle Mahsman, said this event is meant to glorify God in the same way the first one did which is to share the true meaning of Christmas.
“We had so much fun last year with everyone that came out,” she said. “We're expecting another great year."
Mahsman said the event is a great way to connect the community to Christ and to bring the church together for a night of fellowship and service.
"I want to personally invite the members of the surrounding communities to come and celebrate the Christmas season with us,” she said. “Come out and see 'Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus' up close. Pet one of the animals and get toasty by the fire while you hear the Christmas story being played in the background. Keep an eye out for the wisemen who are traveling from afar.”
It is also an opportunity to invite the community to worship with them at their Christmas Eve candlelight service Saturday night, which will take place on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. with light refreshments at Genesis Bible Church at 12613 Saverton Drive.
