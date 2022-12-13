Live nativity to be hosted in Saverton

Last year was the first live nativity at Genesis Bible Church in Saverton, Mo. Mary was played by Rachel Miles, Joseph was Nate Reynolds, and the angel was Brianna Reed. This year's nativity will take place this Sunday, Dec. 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

SAVERTON, Mo. — Sunday won’t be a silent night at Genesis Bible Church in Saverton but it will be a holy night.

With Shepherds tending to animals at the stable and Wisemen making their journey to Bethlehem, it will all point to the baby Jesus lying in a manger beside Mary and Joseph and angels worshipping from above.

