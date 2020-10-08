Leon B. Smith, Jr., 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:20 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Matthew Flatley and Father Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Leon’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral home in Hannibal, MO.
Leon was born September 2, 1954, in Hannibal, MO to Leon B. Smith, Sr. and Juanita A. Tyree Smith.
He was married to Mary E. Orscheln on May 26, 1973 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother; Juanita Smith, 3 children: Chet Smith (Joanie) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Tiffany Culp (Charles III) of Hannibal, MO, Andrea Blessing (Edward) of Wentzville, MO, 1 sister, Rita Paden of Quincy, IL, 1 brother; Mark Smith (Tammy) of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Corey Meyer of Kansas City, MO, Jordan Smith (Danielle) of Grain Valley, MO, Kendra Smith of Little Falls, NJ, Jaden James of Howard, CO, Peyton James of Lee’s Summit, MO, Charles Culp IV, Cody Culp, Kali Culp, all of Hannibal, MO, Dylan Blessing, Jameson Blessing and Lyla Blessing all of Wentzville, MO, 2 great grandchildren; Adeline Smith and Evelyn Smith, both of Grain Valley, MO and his mother in law; Lucille Orscheln. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his father; 1 daughter, Melissa Ann Smith McCutcheon and father in law, Harold W. Orscheln.
Leon began his professional career at Orscheln Bros. Trucking Company. He later became terminal manager for the Beaufort Transfer Company for over 20 years. Leon then joined the staff at BASF for 8 years, before taking a position at Continental Cement Company from which he retired.
A true outdoorsman, Leon enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. Leon took pleasure in fishing on the Mississippi River and car rides through the backroads to watch the ducks in season near the Illinois Mississippi River bottoms and the Ted Shanks Conservation Area. Quoting memorable lines form old movies, watching Kansas City Chiefs Football with his son, Chet and playing the Lottery were a few of Leon’s favorites. Leon’s family was his world, he loved nothing more than caring for them. Whether making sure his wife Mary got her morning cup of coffee or placing a special clipping from the day’s paper in a grandchild’s mailbox, Leon took pleasure in letting his family know he loved them. Leon simply cherished the moments he shared with family and friends.
Leon was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Smith, Edward Blessing, Charles Culp III, Charles Culp IV, Cody Culp, and Mike Skeen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Maple, Craig Smith, and Jim Maple.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Ann (Smith) McCutcheon Scholarship sponsored by the CRD Circle of Kings Daughters.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com