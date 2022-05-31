PALMYRA, Mo. — The distribution of use tax revenue by Marion County to another county agency was a topic of discussion during a recent meeting of the county commission.
Valerie Dornberger, Marion County clerk, reported a request from Mike Hall of Emergency 911 Services. Hall asked that the agency directly receive 911’s portion of the use tax revenue instead of the funds running through Marion County and then being distributed to 911.
Marion County’s legal counsel, Ivan Schrader, told the commissioners that the county has direct control over those funds and is not obligated to turn them over to 911. However, Marion County is currently distributing those funds to 911.
Schrader recommended that the county should not choose to make a direct distribution of the use tax revenue to 911.
The county commissioners tabled the matter during its May 23 meeting and agreed to discuss the matter further at 9 a.m. June 6.
