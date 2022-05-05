HANNIBAL — An abandoned vehicle was found in Hannibal on Wednesday belonging to a missing boy from Troy.
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Drew Thompson.
Thompson is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown short-cropped hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with “Levi” in white lettering, blue jeans, brown boots, and a small black “sinch” style type of backpack.
Thompson was last seen on Sunday driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with Missouri license plate EE9-V9S. He left his house in Troy around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle was found Wednesday in the 200 block of North Sixth in Hannibal.
The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in efforts to find Thompson and has offered a reward up to $2,500 or information leading to his whereabouts and safe recovery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 573-769-2077 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Person Unit at 573-526-6178 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.