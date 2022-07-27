LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Clark Theatre shined brightly as a place for family outings, first dates and social confabs.
Having survived a mysterious bombing perpetuated by purported gangsters just six days after its 1931 opening, the downtown Louisiana movie palace would be a source of entertainment for 50 years.
The 1932 closing of the Lou-Mo just a block away left the Clark as the only cinema in town. First-run films and iconic features from the past were showcased and were “always enjoyable,” wrote frequent patron Joy Cleaver.
“Yes, going to the movies regularly at the Clark Theatre was almost a ritual when I was growing up,” she said.
Perfect remedy
The Clark offered a source of escape during the Great Depression.
Along with such blockbusters as “Gone With the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “King Kong,” there were regional favorites such as “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
The crime drama “Girls on Probation” starring 27-year-old future President Ronald Reagan was touted as a “film (that) proves the old adage, ‘You can pick your friends and you can pick your nose, but you shouldn’t pick friends who rob banks.’”
The 1939 movie “I’m From Missouri” was written by Homer Croy, whose first book had used the Pike County community of Curryville as its setting.
The matinee scheduled for Dec. 7, 1941, was the comedy “Shadow of the Thin Man.” It is uncertain if the Clark closed due to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that day, but many theaters remained dark.
Less than three years later, the Gene Autry movie “The Old Barn Dance was playing as the Allies stormed continental Europe on D-Day. Tickets were 35 cents for adults and 13 cents for children. The Clark welcomed enemy soldiers, albeit well-guarded Germans and Italians from the local prison camp.
As Elvis Presley rose to fame, the Clark showed “Reap the Wild Wind” with John Wayne and “Love Me or Leave Me” starring Doris Day.
While Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon, Louisiana moviegoers were treated to “Guns of the Magnificent Seven” and “Angels From Hell.” The highest priced ticket was 85 cents.
“Star Wars” was so popular in the winter of 1977-78 that it had to be held over, with special matinees added to accommodate crowds. Actors were hired to perform “their live Star Wars skit, pose for pictures and meet all the kids,” according to an advertisement.
The screen finally went dark in the early 1980s. But as it had before, the Clark would borrow a line from Dylan Thomas and not go gently into the good night.
Revival undertaken
A rebirth was in the works just before flames erupted.
The Louisiana Civic Theater Association had been in negotiations for a couple of months in 1987 to buy the Clark from a holding company and turn it into a community center.
Two thousand dollars had been raised, a board of directors had been named and bylaws were being written.
Smoke was reported coming from the building at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. The fire started in an electrical outlet on a wall between the auditorium and lobby, and it spread quickly. Part of the roof collapsed, sending debris from the balcony onto the ground floor.
More than 30 firefighters deserved “a world of thanks and praise,” the Louisiana Press-Journal said. “They responded quickly and efficiently, containing the fire to one building. A less professional and quality-oriented fire department may have been sifting through ashes of the entire block today.”
Instead of a film name, the large marquee had featured the message “Help Save Me.” An effort to keep it intact failed when the signboard came crashing to the sidewalk when what remained of the building was demolished.
The Press-Journal held little back in a July 23 editorial, saying the fire helped to “highlight some of the problems downtown.” It said infrastructure was “deteriorating” swiftly.
“The fire boosted that deterioration,” the paper editorialized. “But it also fueled an atmosphere of despair downtown. Some stores are moving out, others are struggling. And now, buildings are burning.”
Though loss of the Clark marked the end of an era, downtown Louisiana bounced back, and continues to attract new businesses.
Memories, fond and otherwise
Cleaver found only one bad thing about the Clark — the restrooms.
They were “located in the bowels (forgive my pun) of the theatre, down a long, very narrow flight of steps,” she wrote. It was “dark and very gloomy” on the “perilous” descent.
“If you had to go down to the bathroom, you ALWAYS went with a friend and you ALWAYS hurried,” Cleaver recalled, saying she and others labeled the area “The Pit.”
In the days before cable television and streaming devices, many popular movies would be shown long after their premieres. It was during a screening of “Gone With the Wind” that Cleaver almost paid for her disdain of The Pit.
Waiting impatiently on the edge of her seat for the lengthy movie’s intermission, Cleaver was about to burst as Scarlett O’Hara proclaimed she and her family would never go hungry again.
“The picture dissolved, the music rose to a dramatic crescendo, I headed for the aisle … and the movie went on,” she remembers, noting that the original break had been edited out. ‘“Only in the Clark Theatre,’ I thought, as I groaned and sat back down.”
Next to the girls’ restroom, which featured three toilets in a 10-by-10-foot room, was a storage area that Cleaver thought “harbored all kinds of hideous creatures” that would drag children off “never to be seen again.”
“Who says kids of yesteryear had no imagination?”
Parents would drive their offspring to the Clark and wait patiently while tickets were bought. The children would come back and let the folks know when the movie would be over. It was, after all, a time before cell phones.
“And there was always the inevitable line at the (lobby) telephone at the movie’s end, filled with kids trying to procure a ride, or telling Mom and Dad that Billy or Bonnie or Bobbie was riding home, or taking us home, or coming to spend the night, or whatever,” Cleaver said.
After reaching adulthood, Cleaver and her brother, Jay, saw the Fred MacMurray picture “The Absentminded Professor” at the Clark. The audience was made up mostly of young people, who apparently didn’t find the comedy very funny. Cleaver and her brother drew stares as they laughed hysterically.
“They kept turning around and looking at us like we just dropped in from Mars,” she said. “I think a couple of the kids even shook their heads at us and our stupidity. Oh, well, we had a good time.”
Cleaver called the 1987 fire an “unfortunate blow,” but was consoled by many good, lasting memories.
“It just seemed like a simpler time in my mind,” she said. “And they were definitely happy times, too.”
