Last minute field goal puts Moberly over Hannibal

HANNIBAL – After holding the lead for most of the game, a last minute field goal from Moberly's Ethan Vandell ended Hannibal's chances at clinching the conference title on Friday night at Porter Stadium
Moberly came away with a 14-13 win with both teams still in the hunt for the North Central Missouri Conference crown with two games remaining in the regular season.
“First of all, I think our kids played really hard and we just had a bunch of plays that didn't go our way,” said Hannibal head coach Quentin Hamner. “This is a team we are going to see again hopefully. We just got to play better the next time we them.”
Hannibal committed five turnovers in the game, compared to just two from Moberly.
Hamner said the Spartans were able to capitalize on the Hannibal's mistakes.
“We had multiple chances to win this game we just have to fix those issues moving forward,” Hamner said. “So we can either take the loss now and hopefully not later. We are going to learn from it, we are going to get better from it and we are going to move on from it.”
The Pirates started their first possession with a score, when quarterback Courtland Watson threw a 14-yard touchdowns pass to Aneyas Williams to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead.
Moberly answered with a field goal from Vandell to cut Hannibal's lead to 7-3 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Watson was injured during Hannibal's first drive of the second half and was out for the remainder of the game. It was a tough night for Watson after throwing an early touchdown pass, as he was intercepted by Spartans cornerback Te'Jon Mozee twice in the second quarter.
“I think (Watson) will be fine,” Hamner said. “He got something in his foot he thought popped or moved, so we don't know really what it is.”
Moberly's defense came up with a safety later in the third quarter. The Spartans then took the lead when they got the ball back, when quarterback Dominic Stoneking threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Devin Dewolfe.
Replacement quarterback Joey Worthington threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hardy early in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates a 13-11 lead.
Hannibal would be unable to hold on to the lead with Vandell kicking his second successful field goal with 32 seconds remaining in the game to give the Spartans a one-point lead.
It would be all Moberly would need as Hannibal was unable to come up with any late game magic.
“There were plays in there we are still not doing things (well) fundamentally or technique wise,” Hamner said. “There's a lot of little things we got to do better in order to beat a team like this. Hat's off to Moberly. They played better than us tonight.”
Hannibal moves to a 5-1 record, while Moberly sits at 6-1 after Friday's conference showdown. The Pirates will play at Marshall next Friday.