Larry Wayne Brown 61, of Hannibal, MO, died at 7:02 a.m. on October 5, 2020, at his home.
Larry was born September 27, 1959, to Frank Brown and Edith Lambert Brown Haynes, father Frank preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by a son Adam Brown.
He is survived by his mother Edith Brown Haynes; two daughters, Candi Brown and Billie Brown; two stepsons, Jeremy and Jasson Jones ; three sisters, Vickie Brown, Brenda Ruby and Curtreece Haynes; three brothers Terry, Brian and Ronnie Brown; two close friends Laurie Jones and Becky Pagett, and three grandchildren.
Larry loved to go fishing, hunting and loved to build things.
Larry will truly be missed by family and friends.
There will be a memorial service Thursday October 8, 2020, at the Waterhole Bar here in Hannibal starting at noon.