Larry Wayne Brown, 61, of Hannibal, died at 7:02 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.
Larry was born Sept. 27, 1959, to Frank Brown and Edith Lambert Brown Haynes, father Frank preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Edith Brown Haynes; two daughters, Candi Brown and Billie Brown; two stepsons, Jeremy and Jasson Jones; three sisters, Vickie Brown, Brenda Ruby and Curtreece Haynes; three brothers, Terry, Brian and Ronnie Brown; two close friends, Laurie Jones and Becky Pagett; and three grandchildren.
Larry loved to go fishing, hunting and loved to build things.
Larry will truly be missed by family and friends.
There will be a memorial service Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at the Waterhole Bar here in Hannibal starting at 12 noon.