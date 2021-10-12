MONROE CITY, Mo. — A LaGrange woman suffered minor injuries Sunday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 8 p.m. on Route J, 5 miles southeast of Monroe City.
Involved in the crash was a 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by 51-year-old Stacy A. McKenzie of LaGrange.
According to the accident report, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck some trees.
McKenzie, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by a private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.