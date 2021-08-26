PARIS, Mo — Jason Lage’s attempt to have his 2018 jury conviction overturned in the 2014 shooting death of Zachary Dawson of Madison has been rejected by Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris.
Lage was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Dawson following a three-day trial in Callaway County in March 2018. Harris sentenced Lage to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge and an additional 50 years for armed criminal action. Lage will not be eligible for parole until he serves eighty-five percent of his sentence.
A hearing was held on May 21 on Lage’s request for a new trial before Harris. Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Smith defended Lage’s conviction and asked the Court to deny his request for a new trial.
The Court found Lage’s claims to be without merit and denied his request for a new trial.
"Jason Lage’s actions shook our entire community. He shot Zachary Dawson in his own home and left him to die on the floor,” Smith said. “Seeking justice for Zach Dawson and his family was a priority when we tried Jason Lage before a jury of his peers.”
Smith said she will continue to fight to see that Lage’s conviction and sentence stand.
“I want to thank the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for their work on this case,” Smith said. “Lage’s conviction and sentence brought justice to Mr. Dawson’s family. Even now, years after his conviction, the work of defending that conviction continues. I intend to do whatever is necessary to ensure that Jason Lage remains in the Department of Corrections.”