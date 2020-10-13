Lady Pirates defeat conference rival Marshall

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal volleyball team swept North Central Missouri Conference rival Marshall in three straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) Tuesday night at home.
Tuesday’s win puts Hannibal at a 4-0 conference record (8-4-1 overall) with five regular season games remaining, including four conference matches. Marshall drops 4-1 in conference play and 9-7-1 overall.
“We talked about in practice that this was going to be a key conference match for us, so they were pretty pumped coming in,” said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. “We had a lot of kills tonight. Our passing game was pretty spot on and our serving was aggressive tonight.”
Hannibal is coming off a 2-1 loss to Rock Bridge last Thursday, and were on a five-game unbeaten stretch prior to the Lady Pirates loss on Thursday.
Phillips said the win over Marshall helps regain Hannibal’s momentum with a good performance on Tuesday.
“They did really well communicating tonight,” Phillips said. “Last night, we worked a lot on communicating and having three hitters go in and our hitters talking to our setters. I feel like they did really well tonight, so that carried over.”
Hannibal sophomore outside hitter Kate Maune had a team-high 12 kills, while also compiling six digs and one block. Junior outside hitter Bella Falconer had 12 digs, 11 kills, one set assist and two aces.
Hannibal senior libero Allie Hull had a team-high 15 digs. Setter Noah Hark had a team-high 30 set assists, along with eight digs and four aces.
“Kate Maune had some really good kills up front,” Phillips said. “Bella (Falconer) had fantastic passes and kills, and Allie (Hull) had some great passes as well. Nora (Hark) had some great aces and set assists, so they played like a team tonight and that really helped.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-12, 25-14) against Marshall.
The Lady Pirates will host Fulton (5-10) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. Hannibal will then four games in six days next week.
“I told them … tomorrow night in practice to make sure that we are communicating and serving (well),” Phillips said. “Make sure that we are running all of those different hits up front that we need to run and make sure that we are covering on defense.”